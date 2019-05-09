Dr. Emad Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emad Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emad Aziz, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with University Hospital.
St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital1000 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-2964Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St Lukes Hospital1111 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-4017Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Medical Practice Associates411 W 114th St # Clinich, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 523-2400
University Medical Practice Associates425 W 59th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent and bright Doctor
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1568745016
- Roosevelt St Luke's Med Ctr
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiology and Internal Medicine
