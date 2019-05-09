Overview

Dr. Emad Aziz, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Aziz works at St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.