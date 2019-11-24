Overview

Dr. Emile Doss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from U Ein Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Doss works at Wayne Cardiology in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Pompton Plains, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.