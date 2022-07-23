Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1720, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 253-6824
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Martinez is always there for any need or wuestion that I might have.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- University of Miami Hospital
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of South Florida
- Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks French.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.