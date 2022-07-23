Overview

Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Martinez works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.