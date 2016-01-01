Dr. Eric Deroo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deroo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Deroo, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Deroo, MD
Dr. Eric Deroo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Deroo's Office Locations
Advanced Urologic Associates, Inc.19001 E 48th St S, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 251-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Saint Luke's South Retail Pharmacy12330 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 296-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Deroo, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922395938
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deroo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deroo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deroo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deroo works at
Dr. Deroo has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deroo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Deroo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deroo.
