Overview of Dr. Eric Deshaies, MD

Dr. Eric Deshaies, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Deshaies works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.