Overview of Dr. Eric Finkelstein, MD

Dr. Eric Finkelstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).



Dr. Finkelstein works at Clearway Pain Solutions in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.