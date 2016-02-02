Dr. Eric Pagenkopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagenkopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Pagenkopf, MD
Dr. Eric Pagenkopf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Pagenkopf's Office Locations
University Orthopaedic Associates (Fresno Location)7235 N 1st St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-2600
Healthtexas Provider Network5220 W University Dr Ste 220, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5220
Morrow & Raedeke Llp3506 21st St Ste 203, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4818
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
The best. Went out of his way to make sure I was taken care of in every single encounter I have had with him. Personable, intelligent and willing to listen.
About Dr. Eric Pagenkopf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881762896
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Naval Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- California State University Northridge
Dr. Pagenkopf has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagenkopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
