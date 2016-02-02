Overview of Dr. Eric Pagenkopf, MD

Dr. Eric Pagenkopf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Pagenkopf works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Fresno, CA with other offices in McKinney, TX and Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.