Dr. Eric Sumner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Sumner, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Sumner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Sumner works at
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt University Hospital1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 1660, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-0012
-
2
Sheron J Langston MD100 Covey Dr Ste 304, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2330
-
3
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 600, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2330
-
4
Williamson Medical Center4321 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 435-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sumner?
I became a patient of Dr. Sumner’s a year ago and have had to consult with him a few times on various issues. He is a kind and gentle physician who thinks outside the box and looks at the whole picture. I have some complicated health issues and appreciate that he doesn’t give up. He is also excellent at communication.
About Dr. Eric Sumner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1366559536
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sumner works at
Dr. Sumner has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sumner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.