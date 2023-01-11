Overview of Dr. Eric Thall, MD

Dr. Eric Thall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Thall works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.