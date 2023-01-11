Dr. Eric Thall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Thall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Thall, MD
Dr. Eric Thall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Thall's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Rockville Centre143 N Long Beach Rd Ste 1, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One year ago I was diagnosed with bladder Cancer. Thanks to Dr. Thall, with his vast expertise, experience, sensitivity, and complete dedication to the lives of his patients, I am now Cancer Free, and can expect to live a normal life from now on. May Dr. Thall be blessed to continue his fine work for many years to come.
About Dr. Eric Thall, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thall has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thall speaks Hebrew.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Thall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thall.
