Dr. Eric Woodard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Woodard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Eric J Woodard MD PC125 Parker Hill Ave Ste 6, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Directions (617) 754-6576
- Elliot Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ok I did not have a visit but someone Very close to me in my family did about 24 years ago and his name sid silva My grandfather was going somewhere he missed the turn went back and a lady cut him off and he broke his neck emergency services were called and I took them up to Brigham and women’s in Boston and Dr. Woodard and Dr. Cody were there and he was in terrible condition when my grandmother got there he had glass in his head and there was blood all over his face and he was an asthma bed. Whatever it’s called the rotating bed and I can’t thank Dr. Woodard and Dr. Cody enough they save my grandfathers life he has the hands of an angel my vava said like. I said it was 24 years ago I was not alive because I’m only 11 But I can’t thank him enough thank you Dr. Woodard and Dr. Cody
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Woodard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodard.
