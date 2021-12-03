Overview of Dr. Eric Woodard, MD

Dr. Eric Woodard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Woodard works at Eric J Woodard MD PC in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.