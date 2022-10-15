Overview

Dr. Esam Obed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mosul Campus Of Baghdad University and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Obed works at Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.