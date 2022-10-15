Dr. Esam Obed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esam Obed, MD
Dr. Esam Obed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mosul Campus Of Baghdad University and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group Inc2241 Wankel Way Ste C, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 983-0922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cabrillo Cardiology Medical Group400 Camarillo Ranch Rd Ste 205, Camarillo, CA 93012 Directions (805) 983-0922
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Dr Obed is a wonderful cardiologist. Who is very honest and kind. I have appreciated him when dealing with my dads health issues. My dad is a DNR and he gave me peace of mind when I needed it. Thank you doctor Obed
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Harbor UCLA
- Sinai Hosp-Wayne St U
- Mosul Campus Of Baghdad University
- Cardiovascular Disease
