Offers telehealth
Dr. Eugene Dula, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from Mount Sinai Medical School and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
San Fernando Valley Urological Associates18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 407, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 369-1276Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
San Fernando Valley Urological Associates7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 722-9743
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PHCS
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
After doing extensive research for a great doctor for my father, I found Dr Dula. His expertise is second to none. He is a true professional and very informative. I appreciate his care, compassion, sense of humor and in general his approach. It is rare to find a doctor who is compassionate and an expert in his/her field.
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1184694523
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation
- Kaiser Foundation
- Mount Sinai Medical School
- Urology
