Overview of Dr. Evan Loewy

Dr. Evan Loewy is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Loewy works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.