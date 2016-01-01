Dr. Uche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eze Uche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eze Uche, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA801 E Dixie Ave Ste 107, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 315-1034Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Uf Health the Villages Hospital Rehabilitation Hospital1451 El Camino Real, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 315-0627
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA5575 E State Road 44, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (352) 571-4418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Villages910 Old Camp Rd Ste 210, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 751-3356Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eze Uche, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972558146
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uche has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Uche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.