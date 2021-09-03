Dr. Farzad Forohar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forohar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzad Forohar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farzad Forohar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pecsi Orvostudomanyi Egyetem and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Farzad Forohar MD50 Route 111 Ste 302, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 724-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
My entire family see Dr. Forohar for all gastrointestinal needs. I recently needed to see him for a specific issue that had put me in the ER a few days prior. Dr. Forohar is kind, respectful and very knowledgeable. He explains everything very well and speaks to you directly and precisely. I always feel valued as a patient and as person. His staff is friendly and professional. He is so knowledgeable about his specialty that he helps me feel as though I am being well taken care by the very best. I highly recommend his entire practice.
About Dr. Farzad Forohar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1285603746
- Montefiore Albert Einstein
- Pecsi Orvostudomanyi Egyetem
- University of Arkansas
Dr. Forohar speaks Arabic and Spanish.
