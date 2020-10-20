Overview

Dr. Farzana Rashid Hossain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Sheffield School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Rashid Hossain works at PHGI Associates Ltd in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Radnor, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.