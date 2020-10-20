Dr. Farzana Rashid Hossain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid Hossain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzana Rashid Hossain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farzana Rashid Hossain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Sheffield School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
-
1
Endoscopy Center of Pennsylvania Hospital230 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3561
-
2
Pennsylvania Oncology Hematology Associates250 King of Prussia Rd Ste 1B, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-1500
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
I had issues until I saw dr rashid she listened and I’ve been doing the best of my whole life highly recommended
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1174731442
- University Of Missouri-Columbia
- Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital|Metrohealth Medical Center|The Royal Hallamshire Hospital
- University Of Sheffield School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
