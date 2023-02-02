Dr. Felix'Buddy Savoie III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savoie III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felix'Buddy Savoie III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Felix'Buddy Savoie III, MD
Dr. Felix'Buddy Savoie III, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Savoie III works at
Dr. Savoie III's Office Locations
Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine202 Janet Yulman Way Slip 35, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 988-8476
Tulane Doctors - Sports Medicine Plus7030 Canal Blvd # 22, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (504) 988-0100
Tulane Lakeside Orthopedics4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8010MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 11:00amWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tulane Orthopaedic & Spine Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-2177
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Savoie is personal, answers questions in an understandable manner, and worked with me for a path to follow when I was not willing to have surgery. I went back to him four years later when I could not afford to put it off any longer. I wanted him to do both shoulders at the same time. He would not; and I am so grateful for his decision. My shoulders are back to new and I could not be more pleased. Sad to hear of other's horror stories from other surgeons. I thank God I had Dr Savoie. Front office staff could be better, but do not let that dissuade you from having the best surgeon and medical staff available!
About Dr. Felix'Buddy Savoie III, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1437147659
Education & Certifications
- AO Fellowship with Dr. F. Harder, Basel, Switzerland|Dr. John Gould, Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin|Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- U Miss|University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savoie III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savoie III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savoie III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savoie III works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Savoie III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savoie III.
