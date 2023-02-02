See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Felix'Buddy Savoie III, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.4 (42)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Felix'Buddy Savoie III, MD

Dr. Felix'Buddy Savoie III, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Savoie III works at Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Savoie III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine
    202 Janet Yulman Way Slip 35, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-8476
  2. 2
    Tulane Doctors - Sports Medicine Plus
    7030 Canal Blvd # 22, New Orleans, LA 70124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-0100
  3. 3
    Tulane Lakeside Orthopedics
    4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-8010
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Tulane Orthopaedic & Spine Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-2177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital
  • Tulane Lakeside Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Arthroscopy
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Arthroscopy

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff and Labral Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Felix'Buddy Savoie III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1437147659
    Education & Certifications

    • AO Fellowship with Dr. F. Harder, Basel, Switzerland|Dr. John Gould, Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin|Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • U Miss|University of Mississippi Medical Center
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Louisiana State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felix'Buddy Savoie III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savoie III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savoie III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savoie III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Savoie III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savoie III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savoie III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savoie III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

