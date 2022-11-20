Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD
Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
Detroit Receiving Hospital4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (877) 784-3667
Pontiac44200 Woodward Ave Ste 112, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (877) 784-3667
Beaumont Hospital3577 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (877) 784-3667
Michigan Head & Spine Institute29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 784-3667Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- One Health
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
I am so upset about some of these horrible reviews on this site about Dr. Diaz!! Dr. Diaz is an amazing and caring dr! Dr. Diaz is the only doctor out of three that i had seen that sat and listened to me. Held my hand and told me he could help me. Now there is a doctor! Dr. Diaz has done two separate Cervical Fusion surgeries on me and has given me a life back! I may not be perfect but that is due to an accident that i was involved in 20 years earlier and had multiple surgeries because of it. I have and will always recommend Dr. Diaz.
About Dr. Fernando Diaz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1184610875
Education & Certifications
- University Minn Hosps
- Regina Genl Hosp
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
