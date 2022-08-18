Dr. Fernando Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Miranda, MD
Dr. Fernando Miranda, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.
Neurology& Neurosurgery Associates50 2nd St SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-2100
- 2 180 AVENUE A SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-2107
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Winter Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Todo su equipo es excelente, pero lo mejor es el dr.Miranda. Tiene mística, conocimiento, es brillante y excelente doctor.
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Miranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miranda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.