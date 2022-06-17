Overview

Dr. Francisco Jimenez Carcamo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Jimenez Carcamo works at My Cardiologist in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.