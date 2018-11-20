See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Francisco Ricart, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francisco Ricart, MD

Dr. Francisco Ricart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ricart works at Borinquen Behavioral Hlth. Resources Ctr in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ricart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Borinquen Behavioral Hlth. Resources Ctr
    100 NE 38th St Ste 5, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 576-1601
  2. 2
    Borinquen Behavioral Health Resource Center
    2691 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 576-1601
  3. 3
    Family Plus Medical and Rehabilitation Cenr LLC
    5040 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 576-6611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Francisco Ricart, MD

  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205905171
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ricart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ricart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ricart works at Borinquen Behavioral Hlth. Resources Ctr in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ricart’s profile.

Dr. Ricart has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricart.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

