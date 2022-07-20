Overview of Dr. Franklin Leddy, MD

Dr. Franklin Leddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in New London, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Leddy works at Yale Urology in New London, CT with other offices in Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.