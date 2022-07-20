Dr. Leddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin Leddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Franklin Leddy, MD
Dr. Franklin Leddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in New London, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Leddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Leddy's Office Locations
-
1
Lawrence Memorial Hospital365 Montauk Ave, New London, CT 06320 Directions (844) 817-9171
-
2
Westerly Office25 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-6000
-
3
Yale School Of Medicine35 Wells St Unit 3, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-0964
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leddy?
I first met Dr. Leddy while in dire pain from an imbedded kidney stone. I had to travel back from Ocean City, NJ and he took me in the next day. He is very relaxed and listens well without my having to repeat myself. The operation went very well and the second operation to remove the tube was easy on me. His follow-up care was excellent and the Team he works with is a reflection of him. I heartily recommend Dr. Leddy to those in search of a very competent doctor up on the latest technology. (Yes, I still have the pictures of the stone imbedded in my urethra.) Two thumbs up!
About Dr. Franklin Leddy, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1124014048
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leddy works at
Dr. Leddy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leddy speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.