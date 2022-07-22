Overview of Dr. Frederick Marciano, MD

Dr. Frederick Marciano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.