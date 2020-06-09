See All Neurosurgeons in Evanston, IL
Dr. Gail Rosseau, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gail Rosseau, MD

Dr. Gail Rosseau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Rosseau works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Skokie, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosseau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore Neurological Institute
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
  2. 2
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
  3. 3
    NorthShore Neurological Institute
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
  4. 4
    Thsc LLC Neurologic and Orthopedic Inst of Chgo
    4501 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 250-0366
  5. 5
    Premier Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Care - Parent
    2073 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenoma
Chordoma
Concussion
Adenoma
Chordoma
Concussion

Treatment frequency



Adenoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Adenoma
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Concussion Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intestinal Epithelial Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Dr Rosseau did my successful brain surgery in 2008. She saved my life and I am forever grateful. She provides personable and compassionate care. She takes the time to listen to her patients.
    Lisa Ducato formerly Anzalone — Jun 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gail Rosseau, MD
    About Dr. Gail Rosseau, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1043285026
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh's Presbyterian-University Hospital
    Internship
    • G.W. Univ
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
