Dr. Gail Rosseau, MD
Overview of Dr. Gail Rosseau, MD
Dr. Gail Rosseau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Rosseau's Office Locations
NorthShore Neurological Institute1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1440
NorthShore University HealthSystem2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-1440
NorthShore Neurological Institute9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 570-1440
Thsc LLC Neurologic and Orthopedic Inst of Chgo4501 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 250-0366
Premier Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Care - Parent2073 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (847) 570-1440Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosseau did my successful brain surgery in 2008. She saved my life and I am forever grateful. She provides personable and compassionate care. She takes the time to listen to her patients.
About Dr. Gail Rosseau, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1043285026
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh's Presbyterian-University Hospital
- G.W. Univ
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosseau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosseau accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosseau speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosseau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosseau.
