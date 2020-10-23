Dr. Ganana Tesfa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tesfa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ganana Tesfa, MD
Overview of Dr. Ganana Tesfa, MD
Dr. Ganana Tesfa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They completed their residency with U Tex SW Med Ctr
Dr. Tesfa works at
Dr. Tesfa's Office Locations
Methodist Neurology Associates2800 E Broad St Ste 504, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 242-8930
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tesfa cared for both my mother and my husband. He is truly a very intelligent, caring gentleman. He diagnosed my husband's Parkinson's very quickly - by having him walk down the hall! He did not swing his right arm, which neither of us had noticed, but is an early sign of Parkinson's. Dr. Tesfa never acted like he was in a hurry, but sat and listened to all our concerns. Sharon Snow, formerly of Mansfield, Tx., now living in Madison, Tn.
About Dr. Ganana Tesfa, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tesfa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tesfa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tesfa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tesfa works at
Dr. Tesfa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tesfa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tesfa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tesfa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tesfa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tesfa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.