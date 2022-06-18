Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganesh Murthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Ganesh Murthy, MD
Dr. Ganesh Murthy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from ALMA-ATINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTION and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3322MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Banner-university Super Specialists LLC755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
240 W Thomas Rd Ste 720, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had to see several neurologists in the past 15 years due to 2 TBIs and an epilepsy diagnosis, and I consider Dr. Murthy the finest. He is attentive, compassionate, and truly interested in treating my challenging conditions.
About Dr. Ganesh Murthy, MD
- Neurology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1851702187
Education & Certifications
- ALMA-ATINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.