Overview of Dr. Gary Horbar, MD

Dr. Gary Horbar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Horbar works at Horbar & Hochweiss MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

