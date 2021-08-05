Dr. Gary Karlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Karlin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
New Jersey Urology Lawrenceville2 Princess Rd Ste J, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 895-1991
- 2 3131 Princeton Pike Ste 212, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-2950
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Karlin demonstrated great expertise in performing my procedure. He put me at my ease and did all he could to minimize distress. I have a lot of confidence in his skill.
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457334575
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Karlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlin.
