Dr. Gene Chang, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gene Chang, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Med/Surg and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
F G Delacotera MD Inc9030 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-6002
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr. Chang is the BEST doctor for my family. He is caring, compassionate, listens to your concerns, when he explains what is going on and what needs to be done he makes sure you understand everything.
About Dr. Gene Chang, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1033240411
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Chicago College Med/Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.