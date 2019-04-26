Overview

Dr. Gene Chang, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Med/Surg and is affiliated with Community Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Munster Gastroenterology Consultants in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.