Dr. Geoffrey Stricsek, MD
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Stricsek, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Stricsek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Stricsek's Office Locations
Neurological Surgery - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1450, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Geoffrey Stricsek, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1316203995
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stricsek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stricsek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stricsek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stricsek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stricsek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stricsek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.