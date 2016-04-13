Overview of Dr. George Yoo, MD

Dr. George Yoo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Yoo works at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.