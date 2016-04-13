Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Yoo, MD
Overview of Dr. George Yoo, MD
Dr. George Yoo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Yoo's Office Locations
-
1
Karmanos Cancer Center4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (248) 538-6505Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Hospital31995 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 538-4701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Mclaren Macomb1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yoo is a brilliant, caring, knowlege-worthy physician who goes to all measures to seek the best treatment and cure for all patients who cross his path. There isn't enough stars to present for his all around excellence. I recommend Dr. George Yoo to all who are seeking a cure for cancer and a resolutionary recovery.
About Dr. George Yoo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1396783460
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Dysphagia, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.