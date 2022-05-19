Overview

Dr. Gerard Mullin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Mullin works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Duodenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.