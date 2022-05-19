See All Gastroenterologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Gerard Mullin, MD

Gastroenterology
2.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gerard Mullin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Dr. Mullin works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Duodenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 502-4270
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    General Internal Medicine At Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center - Resident Practice
    601 N Caroline St Fl 7, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 933-7495

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Duodenitis
Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Duodenitis

Treatment frequency



Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 19, 2022
    Dr Mullin is an expert Gastroenterologist, who is also very kind and listens
    — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Gerard Mullin, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891746996
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Integrative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerard Mullin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mullin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mullin works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Mullin’s profile.

    Dr. Mullin has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Duodenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

