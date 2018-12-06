Overview

Dr. Gerard Siciliano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Hospital, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Siciliano works at Norton Gastroenterology Consultants in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.