Dr. Gerardo Ferrer, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerardo Ferrer, MD
Dr. Gerardo Ferrer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Ferrer's Office Locations
Gilberto Concepcion MD PA6140 Sw 70th St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 284-7577Friday9:00am - 3:00pm
Larkin Community Hospital7031 SW 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 284-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerardo Ferrer, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1598103491
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrer has seen patients for Schizophrenia and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferrer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrer.
