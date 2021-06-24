Dr. Gina Lagnese, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagnese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Lagnese, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Biebel and DeCotiis Podiatry Associates721 N Beers St Ste 2C, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 888-1717
Patient First MD1000 State Route 35 Ste 101, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 837-3313
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Gina did a fantastic job in helping my grandson with a deep infection that his former podiatrist did not find. She takes her time with everyone, and is very personable. He is 9 years old, and did not have a very positive experience with his former podiatrist, but Dr. Gina changed all that. Would recommend her to anyone who may be having problems with their feet.
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
