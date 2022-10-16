Dr. Glenn Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Harper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Glenn Harper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Harper took my call at 12:30 am on a Saturday night when I needed to alert him about my wife's constant high pulse rate at a rehab facility (following her stroke). He helped calm my fears and told me he would look into it in the morning. I sincerely appreciate his efforts and concerns regarding my wife's pulse rate issue.
About Dr. Glenn Harper, MD
- 1679578629
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U
- Med Coll Penn
- Medical College Penn
- Internal Medicine
