Dr. Gowriharan Thaiyananthan, MD
Dr. Gowriharan Thaiyananthan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with San Joaquin General Hospital.
Newport Beach Office4631 Teller Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 335-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- San Joaquin General Hospital
Fantastic job. I got my life back. Where is he now? I tried to call.
About Dr. Gowriharan Thaiyananthan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1518164110
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Institute Of Spinal Disorders
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University of California, San Francisco
- Johns Hopkins University
- Neurosurgery
