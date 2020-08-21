Dr. Gregory Borak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Borak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Borak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Jeff Davis Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Borak works at
Locations
1
Main Office519 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-9447Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Jeff Davis Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am reading some of the comments that this Physcian was dry, and rushing his consultations! I did not feel that was the case. Besides, you choose a Physcian based, I hope on experience and training. Most doctors today receive smaller compensation from insurance companies, whose CEO’s make in the millions of dollars! If your looking for someone to smile etc., go to Mickey D’s??.
About Dr. Gregory Borak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255333142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borak works at
Dr. Borak has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Borak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.