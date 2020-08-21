Overview

Dr. Gregory Borak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Jeff Davis Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Borak works at Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah, PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.