Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Lutz, MD

Dr. Gregory Lutz, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Lutz works at Regenerative Sportscare Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lutz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regenerative Sportscare Institute
    62 E 88th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 733-4978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Herniated Disc
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MagnaCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2021
    Dr. Gregory Lutz is fantastic!!!
    — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Lutz, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770651044
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester|Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Maryland Gen Hosp, Flexible or Transitional Year
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maryland General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Lutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lutz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lutz works at Regenerative Sportscare Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lutz’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

