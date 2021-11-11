Overview

Dr. Gregory Olds, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Olds works at Galen Medical Group in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.