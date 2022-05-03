Dr. Hakan Kutlu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutlu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hakan Kutlu, MD
Dr. Hakan Kutlu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Hakan M Kutlu, MD95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 644-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Medicare
I met Dr Hutlu as a result of an accident accident with a table saw while visiting my dad in Denville. He was on call the day of my mishap and treated me in the emergency room of Morristown Memorial Hospital. Applying both his experience and ingenuity he managed to patch up my two damaged fingers. I was totally impressed by his ability and attitude. Do to tendon and bone damage the doctor I saw when i returned home did not share Dr. Hutlu's optimism about the future use of the tip of my index finger. Well Dr. Hutlu did the trick. Pin and splint removed I have limited use of my tip but with each day it increases. I can't thank Dr. Hutlu enough for stitching and pinning me back togeher
About Dr. Hakan Kutlu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, German, Spanish and Turkish
- 1164497301
- Einstein/Montefiore Med Ctr
- Colum-Pres Med Ctr
- Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
- Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Kutlu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutlu accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutlu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutlu speaks German, Spanish and Turkish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutlu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutlu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutlu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutlu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.