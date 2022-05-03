Overview of Dr. Hakan Kutlu, MD

Dr. Hakan Kutlu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Kutlu works at Hakan M. Kutlu, M.D. in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.