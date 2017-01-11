Overview of Dr. Hamed Khosravi, MD

Dr. Hamed Khosravi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Khosravi works at Northern VA Hmtlgy/Onclgy in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.