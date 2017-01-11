Dr. Hamed Khosravi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khosravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamed Khosravi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hamed Khosravi, MD
Dr. Hamed Khosravi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Khosravi's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Hematology Oncology Associates PC2079 Daniel Stuart Sq, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 491-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khosravi is knowledgeable and competent. I definitely would recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Hamed Khosravi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Persian
- 1407802671
Education & Certifications
- East Meadow
- Bronx
- Bronx
- BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES
