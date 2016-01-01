Dr. Han Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Han Dang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Han Dang, MD
Dr. Han Dang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang's Office Locations
Global Kidney Center Pllc2525 North Loop W Ste 600, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 379-7334
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Han Dang, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811929508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
