Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM
Overview of Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM
Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Saeed works at
Dr. Saeed's Office Locations
-
1
Red Rocks Foot and Ankle Center PLLC11 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 110, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 797-6001
-
2
Onpoint Medical Group LLC7720 S Broadway Ste 540, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 797-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saeed?
If I could give Dr. Saeed 100 stars, I would! I came to him out of total desperation after friend recommended I try EPAT on my knee with Dr. Saeed since it had worked on her feet. I had a botched knee surgery (from a very prominent facility in Denver) and what should have been a 6 week recovery was not healing after 9 months. I'm an athlete and was devastated since I couldn't do the Colorado activities I loved. After 1 treatment on my knee with Dr. Saeed the swelling was substantially reduced and I was able to do a single leg squat on my knee, which I hadn't done since before my surgery! After 8 treatments, I'm back doing all the activities (and more!)! Before Dr. Saeed, I couldn't run/jog 1 mile without extreme pain and very substantial swelling - 6 months later I just ran my first half marathon! While this isn't a cure-all, I am consistently 75% better and I now have the freedom to do all the things I love! It's so wonderful that he offers this alternative treatment that actu
About Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1154397073
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saeed works at
Dr. Saeed has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saeed speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.