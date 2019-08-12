See All Podiatric Surgeons in Littleton, CO
Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.7 (32)
Map Pin Small Littleton, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM

Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Saeed works at Red Rocks Foot and Ankle Center PLLC in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Saeed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Red Rocks Foot and Ankle Center PLLC
    11 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 110, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 797-6001
  2. 2
    Onpoint Medical Group LLC
    7720 S Broadway Ste 540, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 797-6001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saeed?

    Aug 12, 2019
    If I could give Dr. Saeed 100 stars, I would! I came to him out of total desperation after friend recommended I try EPAT on my knee with Dr. Saeed since it had worked on her feet. I had a botched knee surgery (from a very prominent facility in Denver) and what should have been a 6 week recovery was not healing after 9 months. I'm an athlete and was devastated since I couldn't do the Colorado activities I loved. After 1 treatment on my knee with Dr. Saeed the swelling was substantially reduced and I was able to do a single leg squat on my knee, which I hadn't done since before my surgery! After 8 treatments, I'm back doing all the activities (and more!)! Before Dr. Saeed, I couldn't run/jog 1 mile without extreme pain and very substantial swelling - 6 months later I just ran my first half marathon! While this isn't a cure-all, I am consistently 75% better and I now have the freedom to do all the things I love! It's so wonderful that he offers this alternative treatment that actu
    — Aug 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saeed to family and friends

    Dr. Saeed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saeed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM.

    About Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154397073
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saeed works at Red Rocks Foot and Ankle Center PLLC in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Saeed’s profile.

    Dr. Saeed has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hani Saeed, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.