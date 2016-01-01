Dr. Hansen Kwok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hansen Kwok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hansen Kwok, MD
Dr. Hansen Kwok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Kwok works at
Dr. Kwok's Office Locations
-
1
Sacramento Gastroenterology Med Grp3941 J St Ste 450, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 454-1604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sutter Capitol Pavilion Outpatient Surgery Center2725 Capitol Ave Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-5086
-
3
Jason A Park MD A Professional Medical Corp.1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 400A, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 454-1604
-
4
Emergency Medicine4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (800) 677-4491SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwok?
About Dr. Hansen Kwok, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992896286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwok works at
Dr. Kwok has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.