Dr. Hellen Rurangirwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hellen Rurangirwa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Hellen Rurangirwa, M.D., P.A. PEDIATRIC CLINICA2648 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 621-5295Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Dr. Rurangirwa saved my sons life. She personally went to my home to advise me of the urgent care needed on her time off after receiving lab work. I am eternally grateful that we have such a compassionate and caring doctor in our community. She always provides professional and knowledgable service to my family. My children love her, she always greets with a smile, never in a foul mood and always ready to answer any questions or concerns I have. Her offices are always clean and staff are very friendly and helpful. I highly recommend her to all my contacts.
- English, French and Spanish
- BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Rurangirwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rurangirwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rurangirwa speaks French and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rurangirwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rurangirwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rurangirwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rurangirwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.