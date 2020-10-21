Dr. Henry Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Fox, MD
Dr. Henry Fox, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
-
1
James Gasho MD PC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 650, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (202) 296-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
excellent Doctor!
About Dr. Henry Fox, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1396810578
Education & Certifications
- New Engl Med Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.