Overview of Dr. Henry Kwong, MD

Dr. Henry Kwong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.



Dr. Kwong works at Associated Retina Consultants, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Peoria, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Prescott Valley, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Prescott, AZ, Sedona, AZ, Payson, AZ, Casa Grande, AZ and Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.