Dr. Herbert Pasternak, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herbert Pasternak, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 187 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-5523
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have yet met any other doctor that listens, reacts, and is more concerned, with my health issues! Also, he is very through explaining to you your conditions with pictorials, models, and handouts as if you're a student in med school! He'll answer All of your questions. He's called me on a number of occasions with either follow up calls or additional information that he has found about my medical conditions and made sure I understood everything. I've been to many GI's and no one compares!
About Dr. Herbert Pasternak, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1184610370
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Gastroenterology
