Overview

Dr. Herbert Pasternak, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.