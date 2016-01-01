Overview of Dr. Hillary Raynes, MD

Dr. Hillary Raynes, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Speech, Language and Learning Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.