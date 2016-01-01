See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Hillary Raynes, MD

Pediatric Neurology
Overview of Dr. Hillary Raynes, MD

Dr. Hillary Raynes, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Speech, Language and Learning Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raynes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    10 Union Sq E Ste 5G, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 844-6059

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Hillary Raynes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346231859
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Oakland Chldns Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hillary Raynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raynes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raynes has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Speech, Language and Learning Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raynes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raynes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

